Five KCP (N) militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Jul 14 (PTI) Five members of the banned militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba) were nabbed in Manipur's Kakching district on Sunday, police said.

The militants were apprehended in Kakching Khunou area where they had come to abduct a person for ransom.

The arrested persons were identified as Soibam Lanchanba Meitei (25), Soibam Manoj Singh (27), Heisnam Dipak Meitei (39), Nameirakpam Nelson Singh (20) and Nongthombam Leishemba (23), a police statement said.

Two pistols with cartridges, three camouflage uniforms and a four-wheeler without number plates were seized, it said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI COR ACD