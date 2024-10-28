Five kids injured as drain chamber lid blows up due to firecrackers

Pune, Oct 28 (PTI) Five children were injured in Pune's Sinhgad area after the lid of a drain chamber blew up when they burst firecrackers on it, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Narhe area on Sunday, Senior Inspector Raghvendra Kshirsagar of Sinhgad police station said.

"It seems the children burst firecrackers on the drain chamber lid, which blew up possibly due to ignition of gas accumulated underneath. The children have been hospitalised," he said. PTI SPK BNM