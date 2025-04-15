Five killed, 11 injured as tempo carrying family collides with bus in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) Five members of a family were killed and 11 others injured when a double-decker bus and tempo collided head-on on the Bahraich-Gonda highway on Tuesday, an official said.

All the victims were relatives and were heading to attend a family function when the accident occurred, she said.

District Magistrate Monika Rani said the incident took place near Payagpur when the tempo carrying 16 people from Hirai Purwa village collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction.

"The family was heading to Koluhwa village to attend a relative's wedding ceremony. The tempo driver was trying to overtake a tractor when it collided with the oncoming bus," she told reporters.

The deceased have been identified as Amjad (45), son of Sher Ali; Fahad (5), son of Muneeb; Azim (12), son of Sameem; Maryam (65), wife of Altaf; and Munni (45), wife of Baur. All five died on the spot.

The injured, all women and children, were admitted to Maharishi Balark District Hospital in Bahraich. According to hospital officials, their condition is stable but some remain under observation.