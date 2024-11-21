Five killed, 16 injured in bus-truck collision on Yamuna Expressway in Aligarh

Aligarh (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) Five people were killed and 16 injured when a bus collided with the truck on Yamuna Expressway here, police said Thursday.

The accident took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when the vehicles were passing through the Tappal area of the district, they said.

An injured passenger told reporters that the privately operated bus was en route to Azamgarh in eastern Uttar Pradesh from Delhi's Kashmere Gate. The truck involved in the collision was carrying glass items, the man added.

Police said it reached the spot immediately on receiving information about the accident and carried out relief and rescue operations.

"Police sent the injured to the hospital for treatment. The bodies of five deceased were sent for post-mortem," Aligarh Police said in a brief statement on X.

Tappal police station in-charge Inspector Shishupal Verma said on Thursday that a double-decker bus going from Delhi to Azamgarh collided with a truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Tappal area at around 1 am.

Twenty-one passengers were seriously injured in the accident. They were admitted to a nearby hospital in Jewar, Noida, where five people including Parul Giri (26), Hansmukh (37), Aarav (eight months) and two unidentified persons died during treatment, Verma said.

"Fifteen other people injured in the accident are being treated at the hospital in Jewar. Another injured person has been admitted to a hospital in Agra on the request of his family," Verma added.

Police said legal proceedings were initiated in the case and normal traffic was resumed on the Yamuna Expressway carriageway where the accident took place. PTI KIS CDN SKY SKY