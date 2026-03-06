Five killed, 20 injured as pvt bus overturns in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Mar 6 (PTI) Five people were killed and 20 sustained injuries after a private bus they were travelling in overturned in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Friday, police said.

The bus from Kurdeg in neighbouring Jharkhand was heading towards Kunkuri town in Chhattisgarh, Jashpur's Senior Superintendent of Police, Lal Umed Singh, said.

The driver lost control of the wheel near Godaamba village under Tapkara police station area, causing the vehicle to overturn, he said.

Five passengers have died, while about 20 others sustained injuries, the official added.

Senior police officials and rescue teams rushed to the spot, and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, he said.

An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited, the official said. PTI TKP ARU