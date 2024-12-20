Five killed, 27 injured after pvt bus turns turtle in Raigad district

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Five persons were killed and 27 injured after a speeding private bus carrying a wedding party overturned at a ghat in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Friday morning, police said.

The accident occurred in Tamhini Ghat in the jurisdiction of Mangaon around 9.15 am, an official said.

He said the bus was heading to Birwadi in Mahad from Lohegaon in Pune district with a wedding party.

The official said the bus driver lost control of the wheel at a sharp bend, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Five persons, including two men and three women, were killed, and 27 persons sustained injuries and were rushed to Mangaon Rural Hospital, he said.

The official said the four of the deceased have been identified as Sangita Jadhav, Gaurav Darade, Shilpa Pawar and Vandana Jadhav, and one of the men is yet to be identified. PTI DC VT ARU