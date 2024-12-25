Five killed as car collides with bus in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 25 (PTI) Five people were killed when their car collided with a bus in Karauli district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Due to the impact of the collision, the car was left badly mangled and its front portion got stuck under the bus.

Superintendent of Police, Karauli, Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay said those travelling in the car were headed towards Gangapur city after visiting the Kaila Devi temple when the accident took place on the Salempur-Kudgaon road under the Kudgaon police station area on Tuesday night.

All the five occupants of the car -- Nayan Deshmukh (60), his sister Preeti Bhatt (60), his son Khush Deshmukh (22), his daughter Manasvi (25) and a relative Anita (55) -- died on the spot, the SP said.

Advertisment

Station House Officer, Kudgaon, Rukmani Gurjar said the victims were residents of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The bodies have been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem.

"The post-mortem will be conducted after their family members arrive today," she said. PTI SDA DIV DIV