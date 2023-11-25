Five killed as car falls into gorge in Nainital

Nainital, Nov 25 (PTI) Five persons were killed when their car slipped into a gorge in the Kotabagh area here, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place near Baghni on Devipura-Saur Road here late Friday night, Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh said.

The police are yet to identify the deceased, Singh said, adding that it is suspected that the victims hailed from the national capital as the car bears a Delhi number plate.

After being informed about the accident, the Kaladhungi police and an SDRF team reached the spot and recovered the bodies, the officials said.

The DM said the road on which the accident took place had got damaged during the rainy season. It was built under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana and money was allocated earlier this month to the department concerned for repairing the road.

However, the exact reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained, she added.