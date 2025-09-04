Five killed as car rams into truck in Patna

Patna, Sep 4 (PTI) Five people were killed when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a truck in Parsa Bazar locality of Patna, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Wednesday near Swetha Mode under the jurisdiction of Parsa Bazar police station.

Speaking to PTI, Sadar-2 Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ranjan Kumar said, "All five occupants, including the driver, of the car died on the spot. It seems the car driver could not spot the truck and rammed his vehicle into it." The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the truck has been seized, he said.

"We are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased," the SDPO added. PTI PKD ACD