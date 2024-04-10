Five killed as car rams into two-wheeler in TN's Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Apr 10 (PTI) Five persons, including four of a family, died here on Wednesday when the car in which they were travelling suddenly went berserk, hit a two-wheeler and got tossed and landed several feet away on the adjoining lane, police said.

The driver of the car, bound to Thalavaipuram, made a vain bid to avert colliding with a two-wheeler rider, a fruit seller, who crossed his path at Sivarakottai on the Virudhunagar-Tirumangalam four lane highway.

"Due to the impact of applying the brakes all of a sudden, the car went out of control, hit the fruit seller, crashed on to a median and got tossed on to the adjoining lane," police said.

Four persons who were travelling in the car died instantly and they have been identified as Kanakavel, 62, of Villapuram, here, his wife Krishnakumari, 58, his daughter-in-law Nagajyoti, 28, and his eight-year-old grandson. The fruit seller, later identified as Pandi, 55, too died, said police who registered a case. PTI JSP KH