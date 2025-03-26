5 killed, 2 injured as dumper truck crashes into car in in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP): Five people were killed and two others injured following a collision between a dumper truck and car on the Lucknow-Varanasi Highway here, police said on Wednesday.

"A speeding dumper truck coming from Mungra Badshahpur on Lucknow Varanasi Highway hit a car while passing through Raniganj town on Tuesday night. It fled the scene and hit a tree near Raniganj Power House," said Station House Officer (SHO) Raniganj Police Station Aditya Singh.

The collision resulted in injuries to seven people, including the passengers of the car -- Radheshyam Yadav (50) and his daughter Aarti Yadav (25), Sundaram Pandey (26), and Ram Babu (30), Neeraj Saroj (23), Vijay Saroj (25), and Vishal Gautam (25).

Sundaram Pandey and Ram Babu were declared dead upon arrival at a local trauma centre. The remaining injured were referred to the medical college in Prayagraj. However, due to their critical condition, they were further referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, where Vishal, Vijay, and Neeraj succumbed to their injuries late at night.

The dumper driver was apprehended by locals and handed over to the police. The bodies of the deceased are undergoing postmortem examinations in both Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. Further investigation is underway.