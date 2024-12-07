Five killed as speeding car falls into lake in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 7 (PTI) Five people were killed when the car they were travelling in plunged into a lake in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred when six youth from Hyderabad, in age group of 20-25, were proceeding to that district.

The 'speeding' car fell into a village lake after the driver lost control of the vehicle ahead of a curve.

One of them managed to come out of the car by breaking the window glass.

The others drowned, they said. PTI SJR SJR ROH