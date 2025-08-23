Five killed as speeding SUV, tempo traveller collide in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) Five people died in when an SUV and tempo van collided on the Haridwar national highway here on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

Pilibhit District Magistrate Gyanendra Singh told reporters that five people were injured in the accident. A critically injured person was referred to Bareilly for treatment.

According to police, a tempo traveller carrying nine passengers was heading towards Amaria from Jehanabad, when a high-speed SUV coming from Amaria side hit it head-on near Bisen village. The tempo van overturned and fell into the ditch.

While four people -- including two children and the tempo driver -- died on the spot, and a woman passenger succumbed to her injuries during treatment, they said.

A Dial-112 team quickly reached the spot and admitted the injured to the district hospital.

Eyewitnesses said the SUV was moving at a high speed.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Hamza (2), Janesar (15), Rajda (45), tempo driver Vijay (30) and Farida, who died during treatment.

The injured people were Tahrisha, Parvez, Muskan, Sahreena and Faizul.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

They said the SUV have been seized, and efforts are on to trace its occupants who are absconding. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK