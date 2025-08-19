Five killed as SUV hits 2 vehicles in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) A child and four other persons were killed after a speeding SUV collided with an auto-rickshaw and a truck in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 pm on Monday at Pimpri Khurd village on Karad-Chiplun road in Ratnagiri, located more than 300 km from Mumbai, an official said.

The speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) hit an auto-rickshaw, which was carrying four persons including a child, and dragged the three-wheeler for some distance, he said.

The SUV then collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction, the official said.

Four occupants of the auto-rickshaw and the SUV driver died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Ibrahim Ismail Lone (65), Niyaz Mohammed Hussain Sayyad (50), Shabana Niyaz Sayyad (40), Hyder Niyaz Sayyad (4), all residents of Parvati area in Pune, and SUV driver Asif Hakimuddin Saifi (28), hailing from Uttarakhand, the police said.

A case was registered in connection with the incident and a probe was on into it, they added. PTI DC GK