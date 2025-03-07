Five killed as tipper lorry collides with govt bus in Tiruttani

Chennai, Mar 7 (PTI) Atleast five passengers of a state government bus were feared killed when a tipper lorry collided with it in Tiruttani in neighbouring Tiruvalluvar district, police said on Friday.

A portion of the bus has been razed by the speeding tipper, the police official said. Several passengers who were injured in the accident were rushed to the Tiruttani Government Hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver of the tipper fled from the accident spot. A case has been registered and further investigation is on. PTI JSP ADB