Five killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim's Gyalshing district

Gangtok: Five people were killed after a car skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Sikkim's Gyalshing district, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The car with five people on board rolled down the hill at Ratomatey Cliff and crashed into the gorge 500 feet below on Thursday night.

Locals informed the police in the morning and all five bodies were recovered.

The vehicle was traveling from Gyathang to Upper Chongrang when the accident took place, police said.

Advertisment

The deceased were residents of Upper Arithang in the Yuksom-Tashiding constituency in West Sikkim.