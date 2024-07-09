Five killed, eight injured in car-auto rickshaw collision in Bihar

Begusarai (Bihar), Jul 9 (PTI) At least five people were killed and eight others injured after a collision between a car and an auto-rickshaw in Bihar's Begusarai district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Ratan Chowk in Begusarai town under the jurisdiction of the FCI Police Station when the car collided head-on with the three-wheeler early this morning, a police statement said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and instructed authorities to ensure that the injured get proper treatment.

Eight injured persons were taken to a health facility.

According to locals, the auto-rickshaw was coming from Hathidah junction and going towards Begusarai when the accident occurred.

After post-mortem examination, the bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased, police said.

The auto-rickshaw driver suffered injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Sintu Kumar (28), Vikki Kumar (21), Nitish Kumar (24), Amandeep Kumar (22) and Rajneesh Kumar (25). PTI COR PKD NN