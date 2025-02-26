Five killed in bus-car collision in TN’s Kulithalai

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), Feb 26 (PTI) Five persons including two women were killed when a car in which they were travelling and a state government bus collided head on near Kulithalai in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The five persons died instantly due to the impact of the collision which left the car completely smashed. The front portion of the bus was damaged, police said.

Fire and rescue services personnel who arrived at the spot had to cut open the mangled car to extricate the bodies.

According to police, the mishap occurred on the Karur-Tiruchirappalli national highway near Kulithalai when the car bound to Karur and the government bus proceeding to Tiruppur from Aranthangi collided head on.

Police said the deceased were from Kuniyamuthur area of Coimbatore. PTI JSP ADB