Five killed in bus-truck collision on Yamuna Expressway in Aligarh

Aligarh (UP): Five people were killed and several injured when a bus collided with the truck on Yamuna Expressway here, police said Thursday.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when the vehicles were passing through the Tappal area of the district, they said.

An injured passenger told reporters that the privately operated bus was en route to Azamgarh in eastern Uttar Pradesh from Delhi's Kashmere Gate. The truck involved in the collision was carrying glass items, the man added.

Police said it reached the spot immediately on receiving information about the accident and carried out relief and rescue operations.

"Police sent the injured to the hospital for treatment. The bodies of five deceased were sent for post-mortem," Aligarh Police said in a brief statement on X.

Police said legal proceedings were initiated in the case and normal traffic was resumed on the Yamuna Expressway carriageway where the accident took place.