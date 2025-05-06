National

Five killed in collision between truck and car in Karnataka's Hubballi

NewsDrum Desk
Hubballi (Karnataka): Five people were killed, including three women, in a collision involving a truck and a car on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred near Ingalahalli cross on the outskirts of the district headquarter town of Hubballi.

The victims were from Sagar in Shivamogga district, who were on their way to Bagalkot.

The bodies have been shifted to the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute for autopsy.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

