Five killed in collision between two motorcycles in Gujarat

Rajkot, Sep 7 (PTI) Five men were killed following a collision between two motorcycles near Rajkot city of Gujarat, the police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Sardhar-Bhupgadh road around 8 pm on Wednesday, they said. Three of the victims were travelling on one two-wheeler, while the second bike was carrying the other victims.

Citing a preliminary probe, the police said one of the victims was riding carelessly and rammed his bike into a two-wheeler coming in the opposite direction, said AJ Parmar, sub-inspector of Ajidam police station.

Those who lost their lives were identified as Dilip Bhuriya (25), Arjun Meda (18), Dinesh Rathod (30), Devgan Makwana (22) and Rajesh Rathod (22), all residents of Sajadiali village of Rajkot district.

While Bhuriya, Meda and Dinesh were going towards Sardhar village on one bike to buy groceries, Makwana and Rajesh were coming towards Bhupgadh from Sardhar on their two-wheeler.

As per the FIR, Makwana was driving recklessly and crashed his motorcycle into the bike coming from the opposite direction on Sardhar-Bhupgadh road, said Parmar.

“Following the collision, Bhuriya’s bike hit an autorickshaw, while Makwana’s motorcycle hit another vehicle. Though the five were admitted to a nearby hospital, they died soon after due to serious injuries on their heads and bodies,” said Parmar.

The police have registered a case against Makwana for causing death by negligence, he added. PTI COR PJT NR