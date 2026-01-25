Five killed in fire at furniture shop building in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) Five persons, including a woman, died after a fire broke out in a four-storey furniture shop building in Nampally here, officials said on Sunday.

A major fire broke out on Saturday in the building, after which rescue operations were launched to save five persons trapped in the basement, officials said.

"Five bodies, including that of a woman, were retrieved from the building on Sunday," a senior police official told PTI.

Multiple agencies, including police, fire, NDRF personnel and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), participated in the rescue operations that began Saturday afternoon.

Although the fire was brought under control, thick smoke billowing out from the building made the operation difficult. Those who were trapped are the family members of a security guard and other workers.

Accommodation was provided in a basement for workers there.

Expressing shock over the incident, Transport and Hyderabad District in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday said the government would support the families of the victims.

He directed the police officials to file criminal cases against the shop owner for "not following" fire safety guidelines.