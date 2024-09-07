Five killed in fresh violence in Manipur's Jiribam

Imphal/Kolkata: Five people were killed in fresh violence in Manipur's Jiribam district on Saturday morning, police said.

One person was shot dead in his sleep while four armed persons were killed in subsequent exchange of fire, a police officer said.

Militants entered the house of the person who lived alone in an isolated location around 5 km from the district headquarters and shot him dead in his sleep, he said.

After the killing, a heavy exchange of fire broke out between armed men of the warring communities in the hills around 7 km from the district headquarters, leading to the deaths of four armed persons, including three hills-based militants, the officer said.

Further details are awaited.