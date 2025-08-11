Five killed in jeep-motorcycle collision in MP's Anuppur

Anuppur (MP), Aug 11 (PTI) Five persons were killed and three others injured when a jeep and a motorcycle collided in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Monday morning, police said.

After collision with the motorcycle, the jeep driver sped away and lost control over the vehicle, following which the four-wheeler overturned, Ramnagar police station in-charge Sumit Kaushik said.

The accident took place at around 10 am near Benila village, he said.

Two occupants of the jeep and three motorcycle riders were killed, the official said.

Three other persons were injured and referred to a hospital in Kotma town, he added.