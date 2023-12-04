Five killed in rain-related incidents in Chennai

Chennai, Dec 4 (PTI) Five rain related deaths were reported in the city, the police said on Monday.

Two of the victims died of electrocution while one person was killed after a tree fell on him in the upmarket Besant Nagar area of the city, an official release said. Two unidentified bodies--each of a man and women were found in different rain affected parts of the city, the release said.

Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc in the city and its suburbs on Monday, bringing heavy rains leading to flooding.

PTI SA VPS