Five killed in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) Five people were killed and one went missing in accidents caused by heavy rain which lashed several parts of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

According to the MeT department, many places in Tonk, Pali, Bundi, and Bhilwara districts of Rajasthan saw heavy rain in the last 24 hours.

Collection of water on tracks hampered the rail movement at some places.

Thirteen workers got buried under debris when the wall of a factory collapsed in the Boranada area of Jodhpur. Three of them died on the spot, police said.

In Pali, a bike rider was swept away in a strong current and died. His body was found in the bushes 3 kilometres away, police said.

Geeta Devi died when a kutcha house collapsed on her in Sojat area, they said.

A man, out on a picnic with his friends, fell 150 feet down in Menal waterfall in Bijolia of Bhilwara while taking a selfie. He is yet to be found and is being looked for, police said.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, Jodhpur-Sabarmati and Sabarmati-Jodhpur trains was cancelled on Monday due to rain.

Many other trains have either been partially cancelled or being run on diverted route.

In Beawar district, a mountain broke and fell on the railway track and caused the engine and a coach of the goods train to be derailed. A building collapsed near the Charbhuja temple in Bandanwada.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, in the last 24 hours, till 8.30 am on Monday, Nagarfort of Tonk received 321 mm and Duni received 219 mm of rain.

Sojat of Pali received 261 mm, Hindoli of Bundi received 217 mm, and Jahazpur of Bhilwara received 213 mm of rain.

In the same period, 190 mm rain was recorded in Kalyan of Barmer, 181 mm in Sarwad of Ajmer, 180 mm in Kekri of Ajmer, 166 mm in Gewal of Ajmer, 155 mm in Mangaliyawas of Ajmer, 133 mm in Bakani of Jhalawar, and 158 mm in Kishanganj of Baran.

According to the centre, from Monday morning to 5.30 pm, 102.4 mm rain was recorded in Ajmer, 89 mm in Jalore, 36.4 mm in Phalodi, 29.2 mm in Jodhpur, 21 mm in Jaisalmer, 11 mm in Dungarpur, and 10.3 mm in Barmer.

The weather station said a "deep depression" formed over Madhya Pradesh reached eastern Rajasthan on Monday and devolved into a "depression." It is likely to gradually move towards western Rajasthan and weaken further in the next 24 hours, it said.

The weakening of depression had earlier predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Ajmer, Pali, Rajsamand, Jalore, Sirohi, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer districts on Monday.

Heavy rain is likely to continue on August 6 in some parts of Ajmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions. Very heavy rain is likely to occur at some places in Jodhpur division. PTI AG VN VN