Five killed in road accident in UP's Agra

Agra, Dec 2 (PTI) Five people, including a 13-year-old boy, were killed when a container collided with an auto-rickshaw here on Saturday, police said.

The container hit the auto-rickshaw from the back side near Gurudwara Guru Ka Tal here, they said.

The container driver fled from the spot after the accident, police said.

"A container collided with an auto on NH19 in front of Gurudwara Guru Ka Tal on Saturday. Five people -- two men, two women and a 13-year-old boy -- were killed in the accident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), City, Suraj Kumar Rai, told reporters here.

The driver of the container fled from the spot and the container was confiscated, said Rai, adding legal action is being taken against the accused. The container hit the auto-rickshaw from the back side around 3 pm due to which the vehicle collided with a truck running in front of it, said eyewitnesses.

The auto-rickshaw was carrying the passengers from Bhagwan Talkies to Sikandra, they said, adding one of the deceased was a school teacher of a Convent School in the city's Balkeshwar area. A traffic jam was witnessed on NH19 after the accident. The police later restored the flow of traffic on the stretch. PTI COR AS AS