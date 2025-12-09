Five killed in road accidents in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Dec 9 (PTI) Five people have been killed in separate road accidents in Jharkhand, police said on Tuesday.

Two persons died on the spot following a head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Lalpania-Gomia main road in Gomia police station in Bokaro district in the evening.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi Prasad (38), a resident of Tulbul village, and Mansu Mahli (16), a resident of Hosirnaiya village.

Bermo Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) B N Singh said, "Both victims died on the spot. A four-year-old child, who was travelling on the motorcycle with Mahli, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ramgarh." The bodies have been sent to Tenughat Hospital for post-mortem examination, which will be conducted on Wednesday.

In another incident, two persons walking on the road were run over by a gas tanker near Berna Bara Chowk in Chouparan police station area in Hazaribag district late on Monday night, a police officer said.

The deceased, identified as Vijay Kumar and Ankit Soni – both aged 22 – from Shujijhapa village, were out to buy some household items, Chouparan police station officer-in-charge Saroj Choudhury said.

They were rushed to a community health centre, where they were declared dead. The bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem examination.

In the third accident, a 20-year-old man, identified as Sajeet Kumar, died after his tractor overturned in Bano village in Garhwa district late on Monday night.

The man, a resident of Karke village, was illegally transporting sand, Garhwa police station in-charge Sunil Tiwari said. PTI RPS CORR RPS ACD