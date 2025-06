Jaipur: A multi-utility vehicle carrying a wedding party collided head-on with a truck in Jaipur district early Wednesday, leaving the groom, bride and three others dead, police said.

Eight others were injured in the accident that took place on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway near Bhatkabas village in the Raisar area.

The wedding party was returning from Madhya Pradesh.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.