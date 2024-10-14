Five killed in road crash in Kanpur

Kanpur, Oct 14 (PTI) Five people, including four students of a private college, were killed when their car was crushed between two speeding trucks on the Ruma-Bhaunti flyover here on Monday, police said.

The car was reduced to a mangled heap of metal and the bodies of the students and the driver were pulled out after cutting through it, they said.

The incident took place while the students -- Ayushi Patel, Garima Tripathi, Satish Kumar and Prateek Singh -- were headed to their college, Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology. They had hardly reached Panki when their car got sandwiched between the two trucks, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Rajesh Kumar Singh told PTI.

The drivers of both trucks fled the spot after the accident, leaving their vehicles behind. Both trucks have been seized, he said.

While Patel was from Fatehpur, the other three students were from Kanpur. The driver, Vijay Sahu (52), also hailed from Kanpur, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.