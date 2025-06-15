Five killed in road crash in UP

Amethi (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) A pick-up vehicle rammed into an ambulance on the Purvanchal Expressway here on Sunday, killing five persons, police said.

The accident took place when the ambulance was carrying a body from Haryana to Bihar.

Five people travelling in the ambulance died in the collision, while one person was seriously injured. The injured has been admitted to the district hospital, SHO of Bazar Shukul police station Abhinesh Kumar said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.