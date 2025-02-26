Five killed in separate accidents in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Feb 26 (PTI) Three Kanwariyas were killed, and two others were injured when an SUV hit their motorcycles on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

DCP (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said five Kanwariyas were travelling on two motorcycles from Meerut to Faridabad when they were hit by an SUV near the toll tax barrier under Bhojpur police station limits here. The incident occurred on the intervening night of February 25-26.

"Upon receiving the information, the local police immediately reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital. However, three of them -- Devendra, Harendra and Ajay (all in their mid-thirties) -- were declared dead by doctors. Two others, Sunil and Sunder (both around 30), are undergoing treatment," DCP Tiwari said.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after post-mortem, while the injured were taken to Faridabad for further treatment. "The car driver, who was under the influence of alcohol, has been arrested, and the vehicle has been seized," the DCP added.

In a separate accident in the afternoon, a woman and a child died, and four others were injured after an electric bus lost control and hit a motorcycle and several bystanders near an underpass in the Masuri police station area here.

"The bus driver lost control of the steering, leading to the collision," said DCP Tiwari. A 36-year-old woman, Reshma and a three-year-old girl, Aafia, died on the spot. Four others -- two men, Arif and Mustakim, and two girls, Ayesha and Mahinoor -- were injured.

"The injured were sent to the hospital, where their condition is stable. The electric bus has been seized, and the bodies have been sent for autopsy," the DCP added.

Further investigation is underway in both cases, police said. ARD ARD