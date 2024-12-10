Five killed in separate road accidents in UP's Kaushamb

Kaushambi (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) Five people were killed in three separate road accidents in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The accidents occurred on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said the first crash took place near Diwarkotari village in Manjhanpur police station area.

Premchand (30) and his cousin Kakku (25), residents of Chhogarian Ka Purwa, were travelling by a motorcycle to a relative's home in Sarai Akil police station area when a speeding tanker hit their vehicle from behind, he said.

Advertisment

"Premchand died on the spot, while Kakku succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the district hospital," Srivastava said, adding the tanker driver fled the scene with the vehicle.

The second accident occurred on the Tenwa-Nara road in Manjhanpur police station area. Suresh Singh (65), a resident of Jagannathpur village, was travelling to a relative's home in Pashchim Sharira when his motorcycle was hit by an oncoming truck near Tenwa.

"Suresh sustained severe injuries and died on the way to the hospital," the SP said.

Advertisment

The third accident took place on the Sant Maluk Das railway overbridge in Sirathu. Late Monday night, a speeding SUV collided with a bike carrying two youths, Ajay (25) and Mukesh (27), both residents of Ajuwa Nagar Panchayat.

"Ajay died on the spot, while Mukesh fell off the overbridge onto the railway tracks below and succumbed to his injuries," Srivastava said.

The SUV driver fled, abandoning the vehicle, which had been seized by police.

Advertisment

The officer said police have registered a case against unidentified drivers in both hit-and-run incidents and are conducting further investigations. PTI COR KIS DV DV