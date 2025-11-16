Five killed in SUV-tractor collision in Gwalior

Gwalior, Nov 16 (PTI) Five persons were killed when a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and a tractor trolley collided in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident occurred at around 6 am in front of Malwa College under Jhansi Road police station limits, 20 km from the district headquarters, the area City Superintendent of Police Robin Jain told reporters.

Five persons travelling in the SUV died on the spot, the official said.

The police were conducting a probe into the accident and examining CCTV footage of the area to ascertain if there was negligence or if the tractor-trolley entered the road from the wrong direction, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Kshitij alias Prince Rajawat, Kaushal Bhadoriya, Aditya Pratap Singh Jadaun, Abhimanyu Singh and Shivam Rajpurohit, all residents of Deendayal Nagar in Gwalior, the official said. PTI LAL GK