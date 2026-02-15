Five killed in TN road accident, CM condoles

Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu), Feb 15 (PTI) At least five persons, including two children, were killed in a head-on collision involving a two-wheeler and a tourist vehicle at Vaiappar-I village here on Sunday, police said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of the five and announced ex-gratia.

In a statement, Stalin expressed sorrow over the accident and said he was shocked to know that all five victims died on the spot after the two-wheeler they were travelling in collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle.

The deceased including two boys aged 3,5 years.

Sympathising with the families of the dead, the CM announced a sum of Rs three lakh each to the next of kin of the victims. PTI SA SA