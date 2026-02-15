Five killed in TN road accident, CM Stalin condoles

Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu), Feb 15 (PTI) At least five people—two of them children—were killed in a head-on collision between a two-wheeler and a tourist vehicle at Vaippar-I village on Sunday, police said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia payment.

In a statement, Stalin expressed sorrow over the accident and said he was shocked to learn that all five victims died on the spot after the two-wheeler they were travelling in collided head-on with the oncoming vehicle.

The deceased included two boys, aged 3 and 5 years.

Sympathising with the families of the victims, the CM announced a sum of Rs three lakh each to the next of kin. PTI SA SSK