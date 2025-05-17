Five killed in two road accidents in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 16 (PTI) Five people, including two married couples, were killed in two separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, police said.

According to Circle Officer Gajendrapal Singh, the first incident took place near the Kinauni Gate on the Shahpur-Muzaffarnagar road, where a collision between a car and a motorcycle claimed the lives of Kapil (30), his wife Mamtesh (28), and Ramesho Devi (26).

Kapil was driving the bike with Mamtesh as the pillion rider, while Ramesho Devi was travelling in the car. Four others were injured in the accident, the officer said.

In the second incident, a speeding truck ran over Balendra (38) and his wife Kamesh (34) when the couple was on their way to offer prayers at a Shiva temple in Sikheda village along the Delhi-Pauri highway.

The truck driver fled the scene with the vehicle, police said. PTI COR KIS ARI