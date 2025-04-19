Five killed in two separate accidents in Bihar

Jamui/Nawada, Apr 19 (PTI) At least five persons were killed and one injured in two separate accidents in Bihar’s Jamui and Nawada districts on Saturday morning, officials said.

In the first incident, three persons were killed and one injured when the vehicle they were traveling in rammed into a roadside tree in Mahana locality, under the jurisdiction of Lachuar police station in Jamui.

"Three persons — Ankit Kumar Sinha, Buau Gupta and Vikram Yadav — died on the spot. The injured, Rohit Kumar, was taken to the nearest hospital. His condition is stable. Further investigation is underway," a statement issued by Jamui Police said.

According to villagers, the victims were returning from a marriage party.

In the other incident that took place in Nawada, two brothers who were on their way home on a motorcycle died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Lal Bigha area of Kashichak block.

The deceased have been identified as Guddu Mishtri and Ranjeet Kumar, a senior official from Nawada city police station said. PTI COR PKD MNB