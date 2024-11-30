Five killed, six critically injured in SUV-auto crash in UP's Shravasti

Shravasti (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) Five people died after a speeding SUV hit an autorickshaw from behind, with both vehicles falling into a ditch along the road in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district on Saturday, police said.

The crash left six other persons, including a woman, critically injured and they have been hospitalised for treatment, a senior officer said.

Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasia said the incident took place around 12 pm at a place between Gilaula and Ikouna on the Bahraich-Shravasti road.

"An autorickshaw full of passengers going at normal speed from Bahraich towards Ikouna was hit from behind by a vehicle going at a speed of 90-100 kmph," the district police chief told PTI.

He said the collision was so strong that the auto flew in the air and fell into the ditch on the side of the road, while the SUV also lost balance and fell into the same ditch.

"There were nine people, including the driver, in the auto and two in the car. Two people travelling in the auto died on the spot and three died during treatment at Ikouna CHC," he said.

Chaurasia said the condition of the remaining six injured was critical and they were referred to the district hospital for better treatment.

"I (SP) reached the spot to oversee the rescue operation and to the district hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured," he said.

The police identified the dead as Lallan Pandey (42), Ayodhya Prasad (60), Rafiq (50), Muralidhar (42) and Nanke Yadav (30).

Among the six injured, there is one woman and five men. The hospital administration has been asked to provide better treatment to the injured, the SP said.

Post-mortem of the bodies will be conducted, the police said, adding that legal proceedings in the case have been initiated. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY