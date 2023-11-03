Five killed, six injured in accident near in Himachal's Mandi

Shimla/Mandi, Nov 3 (PTI) Five persons were killed while six others sustained injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Alsindi on Karsog-Shimla road in Mandi district on Friday, police said.

The vehicle was on its way from Jasal to Bhalindi when the accident happened. The injured have been rushed to a hospital at Sunni, police said.

Villagers heard a sound when the accident happened and rushed towards the spot. They found the wreckage of the vehicle, and started the rescue operation and informed the police.

In a statement issued here, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the accident and directed the concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance to the family members of the deceased.

More details are awaited.