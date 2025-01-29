Five killed, three injured after collision in Rajasthan's Churu

Jaipur, Dec 26 (PTI) Five people were killed and three others seriously injured in a road accident involving a trailer and an SUV in Rajasthan's Churu district on Friday evening, police said.

The accident occurred under the Sandwa police station area, Station House Officer Chauthmal said.

He said four occupants of the the SUV, including a woman, died on the spot, while another injured person succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital in Bikaner.

The deceased were identified as Umed Singh (55), Prahlad Singh (35), Dalip Singh (25), all residents of Lalgad, Raju Kanwar (40) of Shyamsar in Nagaur district, and Narayan Ram (60), who died later in Bikaner, police said.

Three injured persons were initially taken to the Sandwa community health centre and later referred to Bikaner due to their critical condition.

Police said all the SUV occupants made the trip to Sandwa in connection with a family dispute, which was resolved through counselling. They were returning to Lalgad when the accident occurred.

The trailer driver fled the spot after the accident, and a search is on to trace him, police added.

The bodies have been kept at the Sandwa CHC mortuary for a post-mortem examination. PTI AG PRK PRK