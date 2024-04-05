Five killed, three injured as SUV hits motorbike in Nashik district

Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) At least five persons were killed and three injured as an SUV collided with a motorcycle near Dindori in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place around 2 pm at Chinchbari on Dindori-Nashik road when the SUV was coming towards Nashik from the pilgrimage town of Wani, said an official.

The driver of the speeding SUV lost control of the steering wheel and rammed into the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction and also hit a roadside tree, he said. The SUV driver was apparently trying to overtake another vehicle, the official added.

Anil Bodke and his son Rahul who were riding the motorcycle died on the spot. The two were residents of Niphad in the district.

Of the passengers in the SUV, Mukesh Kumar Yadav (25), Aman Ramkesh Yadav (18) and Kusumdevi Ramkesh Yadav (45), members of a Nashik-based family, died in the accident while three others were injured.

The injured were admitted to a private hospital in Nashik city, he said, adding that probe was on. PTI DC KRK