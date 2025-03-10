Five killed, three injured as truck rams into SUV in UP's Basti

Basti (UP): Five persons were killed while three others sustained serious injuries in a road accident on National Highway-27 here on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred around 7 am near a Tata Agency in Gotwa under the City police station limits when a truck (RJ 18 GB 5710) heading towards Ayodhya from Basti changed lanes and collided with an SUV (GJ 17 BH 3923) coming from the opposite direction, officials said.

Senior police officers, including the circle officer of Kalwari, and station house officer of Nagar police station, have reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Traffic on one lane of the highway was disrupted before being restored. The victims are yet to be identified, police said.