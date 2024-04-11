Five killed, two injured in separate road accidents in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Korba, Apr 11 (PTI) Five persons were killed and two others injured in three road accidents in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

These accidents occurred on Wednesday evening and night, they said.

Three motorcycle-borne men were killed when a coal-laden trailer truck hit them on Rumgadha bypass road under Balco police station limits, a police official said.

The deceased were identified as Madhav Prasad (47), Jagarsai Kenvat (53) and Leeladhar Kenvat (45), all relatives, he said.

Advertisment

After the accident, the driver of the truck fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind, he said.

Enraged over the incident, several local residents staged a protest and blocked the path of vehicles engaged in coal transportation. They also damaged some vehicles.

Subsequently, senior police and administration officials reached the spot and pacified them, he said.

Advertisment

In another accident, a man identified as Tejlal Yadav (49) was killed and his brother Sukhram (26) injured after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a tractor engaged in the transportation of sand, he said.

The victim duo was returning home in Kudmura village from Korba when the accident happened in Rampur area under Civil Lines Police Station limits, he said.

In the third incident, a man identified as Ritesh Kumar (24) was killed and his friend Pradip Kumar injured after their motorcycle crashed into a stationary truck at a toll plaza near Mohanpur village on Korba-Katghora road, he said.

Cases have been registered in connection with the incidents and efforts are on to trace drivers of truck and tractor in the first two accidents, they added. PTI COR TKP NP