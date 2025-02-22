Five labourers killed after tipper truck unloads sand on shed at construction site in Jalna

Jalna, Feb 22 (PTI) Five labourers, among them a minor, were killed when a tipper truck unloaded sand on their temporary shed at a construction site on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of the day at the site of a bridge project at Pasodi-Chandol in Jafrabad tehsil, an official said.

He said the labourers were sleeping in a makeshift shed at the site when a sand-laden tipper arrived, and the truck driver, unaware of their presence, unloaded the contents on the shed, burying them.

According to sources, the shed collapsed under the weight of the sand, and the truck driver fled the scene.

The official said a girl and a woman were rescued from the debris.

He said a case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the driver.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Dhanwai (60) and his son Bhushan Dhanwai (16), both residents of Golegaon in Sillod tehsil, and Sunil Sapkal (20), a resident of Padmavati in Jafrabad tehsil.

He said the identity of the other two victims was yet to be ascertained. PTI COR ARU