Five locations attacked, Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully: Shehbaz Sharif

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reacting to the Indian armed forces' precision attack in Bhawalpur, said that Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war imposed by India, and a forceful response is being given.

In a post on X, Sharif said, "The cunning enemy has carried out cowardly attacks on five locations in Pakistan."

مکار دشمن نے پاکستان کے پانچ مقامات پر بزدلانہ حملہ کیا ہے.

پاکستان بھارت کی مسلط کردہ اس جنگی عمل کا بھرپور جواب دینے کا پورا حق رکھتا ہے اور بھرپور جواب دیا جا رہا ہے.

پوری قوم افواج پاکستان کے ساتھ ہے اور پوری پاکستانی قوم کا مورال اور جذبہ بلند ہے.

پاکستانی قوم اور افواج… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 6, 2025

"The entire nation stands with the Pakistani armed forces, and the morale and spirit of the entire Pakistani nation are high. The Pakistani nation and the Pakistani armed forces know how to deal with the enemy. We will never allow the enemy to succeed in their nefarious goals," Sharif added further.

India said on early Wednesday that it has carried out Operation Sindoor hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

India targeted the terror infrastructure from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, the Indian Army said.

Altogether, nine sites have been targeted, it said.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution," the Indian Army said.

"These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," it said.