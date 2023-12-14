Five Lok Sabha MPs suspended for 'unruly conduct' over security breach

New Delhi: Five Congress Lok Sabha MPs - TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden, S Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose - were suspended from Lok Sabha on Thursday for the rest of the session for "unruly conduct" over the issue of security breach.

The opposition disrupted the house proceedings demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's statement over Wednesday's secutiry breach.

Many members were also protesting for not taking any action against the BJP MP who authorised the entry in Parliament of the two men who caused the security breach.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed the house about the speaker's decision.

#WATCH | Five Congress Lok Sabha MPs- TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden, S Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose- suspended from Lok Sabha for the rest of the session for "unruly conduct" pic.twitter.com/jsk5DNR0jR — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

Earlier, TMC leader Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for unruly behaviour and violating the directions of the Chair.

Soon after the House met at noon, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar warned Derek O'Brien against disrupting the proceedings and unruly behaviour and also named him. He asked O'Brien to leave the House, but opposition MPs did not relent and protested instead.

The chairman then allowed Leader of the House Piyush Goyal to move a motion to suspend O'Brien under Rule 256.

The motion to suspend O'Brien for the remainder of the session was adopted with a voice vote and the chairman announced that the TMC MP stands suspended from the House.