Five Mahayuti candidates elected unopposed to Maharashtra legislative council

Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) Five candidates of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, were on Tuesday elected unopposed to the Maharashtra legislative council as opposition parties did not field their candidates for the March 27 bypolls to the House.
Sandeep Joshi, Sanjay Kenekar and Dadarao Keche of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chandrakant Raghuvanshi of the Shiv Sena and Sanjay Khodke of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were elected unopposed to the Upper House of the legislature as nobody from the opposition parties filed a nomination till the end of the deadline.
With this, a husband-wife duo would be members of two Houses of the state legislature at the same time in the state.
Sulabha Khodke is an NCP MLA from the Amravati assembly constituency, while her husband Sanjay Khodke is now the member of the Upper House.
A total of five seats in the council had fallen vacant after sitting members won assembly elections last year. Shiv Sena's Amasha Padavi, NCP's Rajesh Witekar, and BJP's Pravin Datke, Gopichand Padalkar, and Ramesh Karad were the outgoing members of the council.
Independent candidate Umesh Mhetre from Daund in Pune district had filed his nomination, but failed to secure the mandatory endorsement of 10 MLAs.
With the opposition lacking the numbers to contest, the election of the ruling alliance candidates was a formality.