Five Mahayuti leaders take oath as legislative council members

Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) A total of five leaders belonging to the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, recently elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council, took oath as members of the House on Friday.

Sandeep Joshi, Sanjay Kenekar and Dadarao Keche of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chandrakant Raghuvanshi of the Sena and Sanjay Khodke of the Nationalist Congress Party took oath as MLCs.

They were elected to the House unopposed on Tuesday.

With this, both Houses of the state legislature have a member each from a husband-wife duo.

Sulabha Khodke is an NCP MLA from the Amravati assembly constituency, while her husband Sanjay Khodke is now a member of the Upper House.

A total of five council seats had fallen vacant after that many sitting members won assembly polls last year. Sena’s Amasha Padavi, NCP’s Rajesh Witekar, and BJP’s Pravin Datke, Gopichand Padalkar, and Ramesh Karad were the outgoing members of the council. PTI PR NR