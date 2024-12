Five major Tirumala reservoirs overflow following heavy rains

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) Dec 13 (PTI) Following incessant rainfall, the five main reservoirs serving Tirumala are "brimming with water", officials said on Friday.

TTD is supported by five reservoirs—Papavinasanam Dam, Gogarbham Dam, Akashaganga Dam, Kumaradhara Dam, and Pasupudhara Dam.

"Due to continuous rains, all five major reservoirs in Tirumala are full and overflowing. The gates of Papavinasanam and Gogarbham Dams have been lifted, and water has been released," a press release from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams stated. PTI STH SSK SA